Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey recently shared mesmerising footage of the rare melanistic tiger from the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha. The blackish pattern on the tiger results from a genetic mutation in the population. Ramesh Pandey shared the visual of the tiger, which was caught in the camera trap. "Beautiful camera trap video of a melanistic tiger in Similipal Tiger Reserve, Odisha, the only place where we see blackish tigers because of genetic mutations in the population [sic]," Ramesh Pandey wrote while sharing the video of the melanistic tiger on Twitter. 'Tiger Is Not Born Man-Eater': Farmer Ploughs the Field While Tiger Roams Around Without Posing Any Threat, IFS Officer Shares Video.

Watch the Video of the Tiger Here:

Beautiful camera trap video of a melanistic tiger in Similipal Tiger Reserve, Odisha, the only place where we see blackish tigers because of genetic mutations in the population. pic.twitter.com/KXqvjX8tvs — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) August 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)