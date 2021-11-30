A video of a woman is going viral for her unconventional choice of blouse. She is seen wearing henna blouse or blouse mehndi instead of wearing a typical blouse. But what is this blouse mehndi? Well, it is when instead of wearing a blouse, one uses henna (mehndi) to draw designs to cover the upper part of the body. Even in this video, the woman's choice of wearing henna all over her back in place of a blouse is quirky in all the senses. There are so many kinds of mehndi designs that can be found left and right on the internet. But Blouse mehndi designs are out of the ordinary. Here is the woman who went against the grain and made her own fashion rules, because well, it was her big day. Latest Wedding Mehndi Designs Pics and Videos: From Traditional Indian Bridal Mehendi to Simple Arabic Henna Patterns, New and Beautiful Mehandi Designs to Deck up During This Marriage Season.

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thanos (@thanos_jatt)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)