It is the wedding season in India right now. You must know that very well if you have been scrolling on social media these days. Someone in the know is getting engaged, married and enjoying the wedding functions. And one of the most exciting parts of weddings is to deck up. Especially after a year of sitting within homes, wedding functions are a chance to dress up. One of the significant rituals of wedding dress up is applying mehndi. Bridal mehndi is specially for the bride, but family members and friends of the bride/groom also enjoy applying mehndi for the big-day functions. People look online for Mehndi designs, Arabic back hand mehndi, Indian mehndi design, Arabic mehndi patterns, Moroccan mehndi pattern, Indo-Arabic mehndi design, minimal mehndi designs for the back, front of the hand and fingers and so on. There are so many different style of mehndi designs to choose from and hence we bring you some simple to traditional mehndi patterns to make during the ongoing wedding season. Shubh Vivah Muhurat 2020-21: Here Are Auspicious Wedding Dates & Timings After Dev Uthani Ekadashi Gyaras from November to April Next Year.

As a woman, you have so many mehndi patterns to choose from. You could make a traditional Indian mehndi which covers an entire palm in intricate designs. Or you could choose a spaced out Arabic mehndi pattern. Some opt for bracelet mehndis, just finger-style mehndi designs and so on. A bridal mehndi is a tedious one, which is almost arm's length with intricate designs, dulha-dulhan mehndi pattern drawn in it. So here we have a collection of different types of Mehndi, Simple Mehndi Design, Arabic Mehandi Designs, Indian Mehndi Design Pic, Simple Henna Patterns, Easy mehndi videos, to choose from.

Indian Traditional Bridal Mehndi Video:

Dulha Dulhan Mehndi Design:

Mehndi Design for Sangeet Ceremony:

Beautiful Arabic Henna Pattern

Floral Arabic Henna

Unique Mehndi Design

In here, we give you a lot of options to choose from. You can opt for a traditional full hand design or simple Arabic style henna. You can also apply henna only around your fingers and the middle of your palm. These video tutorials and latest Mehndi pictures will help you to make a choice about drawing your mehndi design and make it stand out in this wedding season.

