Have you ever seen a blue-coloured ginger? Political activist Angellic Aribam recently came across blue ginger and posted a picture on Twitter, thus confusing a lot of netizens. While some were confounded, others revealed that this variety of ginger is grown in Mizoram. But there is another scientific explanation that states if gingers are stored in cold for too long, they often develop a blue and grey colour. This is because the acid in it reduces and it becomes more alkaline. Just 8 Photos of Blue Rice or Nasi Kerabu, Instagram’s Food Fad.

I have never seen a blue ginger in my 20 years of cooking. Is this normal? pic.twitter.com/VXdhrsh2t1 — Angellica Aribam (@AngellicAribam) February 21, 2023

