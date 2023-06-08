Online food delivery platform Zomato has launched an advertisement regarding recycling of waste. The Zomato ad features actor Aditya Lakhia, who played the character of Kachra, a marginalised man, in Aamir Khan's hit movie Lagaan. Soon after the ad video went viral, #BoycottZomato started trending on Twitter. It is because the ad did not go well with a section of netizens who said it was drawing parallel between the term 'kachra' (waste) and the marginalised character Kachra of Lagaan movie. In simple words, Zomato was allegedly equating marginalised communities with garbage because a section of the society uses the derogator term 'kachra' for Dalits. Netizens started #BoycottZomato on Twitter and accused Zomato of being "casteist". Calling for boycott of Zomato, they said the ad is demeaning and should be withdrawn. Check out angry reactions to Zomato's ad below. Zomato Slammed for Its Recycling Awareness Ad Featuring Aditya Lakhia's Lagaan Character Kachra, Netizens Accuse Brand of Being Casteist.

Zomato Ad on Recycling Waste Is 'Casteist', Say Angry Netizens:

Retweet: This ad from @zomato is casteist & demeaning. Should be withdrawn immediately and an apology issued. Ashutosh Gowarikar made an error in the naming of a Dalit character as 'Kachra'. Further mockery is unacceptable. @deepigoyal @NCSC_GoI @thevijaysampla #BoycottZomato pic.twitter.com/R72oGlRsEu — Dilip Mandal (@Profdilipmandal) June 8, 2023

कृपया इसे ट्वीट करें #BoycottZomato आज से जोमाटो से खाना लेना बंद सुनिए @zomato. आपका विज्ञापन जातिवादी और अपमानजनक है। माफ़ी माँगिए और वापस लीजिए। वरना सैकड़ों मुक़दमे होंगे आप पर। पहली गलती तो आशुतोष गोवारिकर से हुई कि दलित करेक्टर का नाम “कचरा” रखा। अब आप जले पर नमक डाल… pic.twitter.com/KZNL6mahEk — Akash Sagar -💙Bhim Army (@Akashsagr884) June 8, 2023

#BoycottZomato Having dealt with @zomato, I can confidently say it's the most abysmal food delivery service I've ever encountered. Not only is it unprofessional and casteist, but its donation claims for feeding India are shrouded in mystery. Who exactly benefits from these… — Nitin Meshram (@nitinmeshram_) June 8, 2023

Zomato Ad Equates Dalit Character Kachra With Garbage, Says User:

#Kachra from #Lagaan was one of the most dehumanised voiceless depictions of Dalits ever in cinema. @zomato has used the same character and made a repulsive #casteist commercial. A human stool? Are you serious? Extremely insensitive! https://t.co/xWUpDatUvD — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) June 8, 2023

