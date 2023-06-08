Zomato's latest campaign 'Kachra' has received massive backlash from netizens for being insensitive. The ad which aimed at recycling waste got heavily slammed online for drawing a parallel between the term 'kachra' (waste) and the marginalised character Kachra in the Bollywood film Lagaan. The video also features Aditya Lakhia's Lagaan character kachra in it. Twitterati slammed the food delivery app and described them as 'casteist'. Here, check out the reactions below. Zomato Launches Home-Style Cooked Meal Delivery Service With Real Home Chefs, Starts Rs 89.

