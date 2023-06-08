Zomato's latest campaign 'Kachra' has received massive backlash from netizens for being insensitive. The ad which aimed at recycling waste got heavily slammed online for drawing a parallel between the term 'kachra' (waste) and the marginalised character Kachra in the Bollywood film Lagaan. The video also features Aditya Lakhia's Lagaan character kachra in it. Twitterati slammed the food delivery app and described them as 'casteist'. Here, check out the reactions below. Zomato Launches Home-Style Cooked Meal Delivery Service With Real Home Chefs, Starts Rs 89.

'Casteist'

#Kachra from #Lagaan was one of the most dehumanised voiceless depictions of Dalits ever in cinema. @zomato has used the same character and made a repulsive #casteist commercial. A human stool? Are you serious? Extremely insensitive! https://t.co/xWUpDatUvD — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) June 8, 2023

'Humiliate Marginalised Character'

Casteist idea by Zomato to make an advertisement and humiliate a marginalised character “Kachra”. pic.twitter.com/nrXB2UF60R — Harsh (@_ambedkarite) June 6, 2023

'Deleting App'

Im deleting the app! @zomato NEVER USING Y’all for filling my stomach. The people who insult Dalits and other “backward” castes. Fyou honestly Remove the ad while you can! Be sensitive in the retrospect at least! You are losing customers anyways. I urge my moots to delete it too — Saee| ✨ (@ineedblankspace) June 8, 2023

'Demeaning'

Retweet: This ad from @zomato is casteist & demeaning. Should be withdrawn immediately and an apology issued. Ashutosh Gowarikar made an error in the naming of a Dalit character as 'Kachra'. Further mockery is unacceptable. @deepigoyal @NCSC_GoI @thevijaysampla #BoycottZomato pic.twitter.com/R72oGlRsEu — Dilip Mandal (@Profdilipmandal) June 8, 2023

'Insensitive'

Why #Zomato is insensitive to Dalit sentiments? Why it takes liberty to hurt Dalit life by humiliating Dalit Identity? #BoycottZomato for #DalitPhobic #casteracist advertisement. https://t.co/CmK8ExpsC5 — Prof. Karunyakara Lella (@ProfKarunyakara) June 8, 2023

'Viciousness'

I wonder if this is caste ignorance or actual viciousness at the part of whichever ad agency that made this video. I’m shocked at how terrible this is. There should be a FIR against @zomato for this casteist advert. https://t.co/4U5sWK3sXY — Manak Matiyani (@Dafliwala) June 8, 2023

'Uncomfortable'

Usually, I'm a big fan of Zomato's marketing, mostly done in-house. But their new ad film, made for World Environment Day, made for an uncomfortable watch, at least for me - your mileage may vary. I understand the intent: to use the 'Kachra' character from Lagaan for his name 1/5 pic.twitter.com/WmoYYS4grg — Karthik 🇮🇳 (@beastoftraal) June 6, 2023

