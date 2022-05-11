Wooga Squad boys BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, Choi Woo-Shik, and Park Seo-Joon recently confused the ARMY on Instagram. Choi and Park posted similar videos of playing golf in the countryside on their Instagram handle. Fans got perplexed as they are sure they have heard Kim's voice in the post and that he has filmed the videos. On the other hand, V's IG feed doesn't have any pictures or videos from the visit. BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung Gives The Most 'TaeTae' Reaction As Park Seo Joon Shows Off Golfing Skills in Latest Instagram Post (View Pic).

Choi Woo-Shik's IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHOIWOOSHIK (@dntlrdl)

Park Seo-Joon's IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 박서준 (@bn_sj2013)

