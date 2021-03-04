BTS Jimin and V's Graduation Ceremony:

Global Cyber University recently held a ceremony for their 2020 graduates, which include @BTS_twt's Jimin and V! The school also announced that Jimin and V were recipients of the university's 'President's Award'. https://t.co/Ose4zvXUfh pic.twitter.com/sMsxCj6D8l — K-Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) March 4, 2021

They Were Felicitated With Presidential Award:

and deliver the value of symbiosis required in the era of the global village. we present this award with the hopes of a greater contribution to the world and human society." — Jimin Global 🌏 (@JiminGlobal) March 4, 2021

ARMY Congratulates Jimin and V

7 years ago jimin and taehyung were walking to school together and now both of them graduated from the university together and got the president’s awards :( pic.twitter.com/8rnDYX5I9y — xia⁷ (@vantends) March 4, 2021

