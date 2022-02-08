From music to fashion, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is one of the most loved and celebrated members of the famous K-pop boy band. Taehyung has an innate sense of fashion that comes out with every look. From stylish patterns, and floral prints to formals, he has worn them all. Needless to mention, he is an ultimate style icon. ARMY's beloved Tae Tae is our Valentine of the Day. Yes, Valentine's Week 2022 has kicked off and to virtually treat you in this week of love, we have compiled living anime's ridiculously hot, sexy and cute pictures and videos. Kim Taehyung Airport Fashion: BTS V in Shorts, Velvet Winter Jacket and Dark Sunnies Is BIG MOOD (View Viral Pics & Video).

Kim And His Furry Friend, Yeontan

“your wish is my wish” — kim taehyung to kim yeontan pic.twitter.com/O1wYhWYhY1 — nαnα (@teteverry) February 4, 2022

Those Eyes, Damn!

Real-Life Prince Charming!

Kim Taehyung fluffy hair and the white shirt "CELINE" tho, he's so pretty omg! ☺💜 🎥 thv instagram storypic.twitter.com/XocXjSYV6s — 🎄 taetae 𐤀 CHRISTMAS TREE (@Jekeeey2) February 7, 2022

Kim Steals The Show!

Perfect Picture For Your Lockscreen

Stylish As Ever!

Is He Even Real???

