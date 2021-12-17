BTS's V aka Kim Taehyung continues to secure his title as the "Prince of Continent," showing his unstoppable fame in Japan. With his good looks, sense of humour, and charming personality he has been making his fans' hearts race for many reasons since his debut. When it comes to Twitter, V's popularity is unmatched. Tae Tae's photocard from the Japan Fortune box has been getting a lot of attention from the ARMY on Twitter, wherein V is seen making a V Sign gesture. But at the same time, fans are interrogating the reason behind the bandage on V's chest! What do you think about the same? ‘Congratulations Kim Taehyung’ Says BTS ARMY After V Bags Guinness World Records (Check Best Tweets).

V's Photocard From Japan Fortune Box

look at taehyung’s photocard from japan fortune box he’s beautiful pic.twitter.com/C0xO9Qayj8 — .·͙☽ (@taeteland) December 17, 2021

V's Fans!!!!

maybe just wanna pic.twitter.com/L1VzT8Tmup — luna⁷ ☾ ONGOING GA 📌 (@syzygykook) December 17, 2021

As Hot As A Sun

V Fandom

Taehyung wearing a cap and looking so FINE for a photocard 🥵🔥 he’s so sexy pic.twitter.com/eIWi3MorsH — ᵀᵉᵗᵉTaehyung's squad ¹¹⁸ (@Taehyungimpact) December 17, 2021

Effortlessly Attractive!

CRYING 😭 TAEHYUNG IS SO DMN ATTRACTIVE! pic.twitter.com/Ejo2aZUxbK — Elysha 💜 | CHRISTMAS TREE 12/24 6PM 🎄 (@myonlyTAEger) December 17, 2021

