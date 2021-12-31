Happy New Year 2022! BTS (also known as Bangtan Boys) members - V aka Kim Taehyung, RM aka Kim Namjoon, Suga aka Min Yoongi, Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook, Jin aka Kim Seokjin, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok and Jimin aka Park Jimin wished ARMY (BTS fandom) a very Happy New Year 2022 in a video released by official YouTube channel BANGTANTV. The K-pop idols were seen carrying cute tiger soft toys and other tiger-themed props, as the New Year 2022 is the year of the tiger.

This is Must-Watch Video for ARMY

South Korea welcomes 2022, the Year of the Black Tiger. Korean New Year 2022 will fall on February 1. It is a festival and national holiday commemorating the first day of the Korean calendar.

Check Photos of Your Favourite Boy Band!

