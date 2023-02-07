Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrew, who is popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom recently said that he will ban condoms if he becomes the president of Ghana. A video of Andrew saying that he will ban the importation of condoms into the country has gone viral on social media. Kwabena Andrew is the founder of Life Assembly Worship Centre. According to a report, Abosom thinks that the use of condoms is not necessary because in his view, when people contract infections as a result of unprotected sexual intercourse and go to the hospital they will be treated. 'Our Men Are Fu**ing Us Too Much', Ghanaian Woman, Tired of Too Much Sex, Rants in a Viral Video Demanding End of Coronavirus Lockdown.

I will ban condoms if I become president of Ghana – Osofo Kyiri Abosom (video) https://t.co/iYybuRzb6m pic.twitter.com/CXt2QL3oqq — Pulse Ghana (@PulseGhana) February 1, 2023

