'Our Men Are Fu**ing Us Too Much', Ghanaian Woman, Tired of Too Much Sex, Rants in a Viral Video Demanding End of Coronavirus Lockdown

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, while some people are extremely horny during quarantine because they are not quarantined with their partner, some people are angry with the partners they are quarantined with are too sexually active. Complaint an angry Ghanaian woman who says that their "men have been fuc*ing them too much" is going viral amid lockdown. The woman shot a video where she called out the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa to end the lockdown with immediate effect because her partner is having too much sex throughout the day. It is being said that the women in Ghana are fed up of the never-ending demand of sex from their boyfriends and husbands. The woman made a video to describe the ordeal saying that not only are the women expected to have sex all the time but also cook throughout the day so much so that they are physically exhausted of it. 'How to Make Sex More Interesting?' Searches Spike 5,000% During Lockdown! So Here's How You Can Spice Things up in Bed with Your Quarantine Partner.

The woman says that the women of Ghana are so sick of the excessive intercourse the men wish to have with them that they urge the government to stop the lockdown with immediate effect. The woman stress on how the men are taking advantage of the lockdown. Ghanaian woman's rant video has gone viral on social media sites including Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. The name of woman is not known but she expressed her agony in the video for other women in Ghana as well. Ghana MMA, reported that the woman, speaking in the local language, said she represents all the Ghanaian women suffering a similar situation. The woman reportedly had to run away from her house to reach her workplace and record her ordeal on a video.

"You wake up to see an erect dick waiting for you, after cooking and the man eats and watch TV for some time only to be asked for sex again and again. We did not enter lockdown because of Dick but because of our health," Expressive Info quoted the woman. She further said, "Our men are fucking us too much" and that the women of Ghana urge the President to allow their men to work or end the lockdown with immediate effect.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Ghana has reached 641 with a total of 8 deaths as we write this. 83 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Ghana, as we write this. Ghana is currently under lockdown to curb the coronavirus spread.