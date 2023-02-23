A man in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi has developed a unique friendship with a bird. Mohammad Arif rescued this crane a while ago, and since then, the bird has followed him wherever he goes. According to media reports, Arif saved the bird in August 2022, and the bird built a sense of familiarity. Even if the bird flies in the sky, it returns to Arif at night. Several videoes of them wandering around in Amethi have gone viral on social media. Rohit Sharma’s Pet Dog Passes Away: Wife Ritika Sajdeh Pens Down Emotional Message While Indian Captain Dedicates His Half Century Against Sri Lanka (Watch Video).

Bird Follows Man Wherever He Goes

In UP's Amethi, Mohammad Aarif has a unique best friend- A saras bird which follows Aarif whereever the latter goes. The "Jai-Veeru" bonding was forged after Aarif rescued and treated the bird after it got injured last year. pic.twitter.com/eWzCkWKQOP — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 23, 2023

Here's How Their Unique Friendship Begun:

आरिफ उसे अपने घर ले आया. इलाज किया भोजन पानी दिया. पक्षी ठीक होने पर बजाए जंगल की ओर जाने के आरिफ के संग ही रहने लगा. आरिफ कहीं पर बाइक लेकर जाते हैं तो वह उनके ऊपर हवा में उड़ता रहता है, 30–40 किलोमीटर तक ऊपर उड़ान भरकर साथ साथ चला जाता है. अब सारस अपने रक्षक का मुरीद है😊 pic.twitter.com/nvle4Jl1BF — gyanendra shukla (@gyanu999) February 21, 2023

