An elderly woman who knocked on her own coffin and was later found alive has now been declared dead again in Ecuador. According to the local health authorities, 76-Year-Old Bella Montoya was brought to a hospital in the central city of Babahoyo on June 9 with probable cardiac arrest and a stroke. She was declared dead as she did not respond to the treatment. However, the woman woke up at her funeral when she was inside the coffin and started knocking on it. 'Dead' Woman Wakes Up in Coffin in Ecuador! 76-Year-Old Bella Montoya, Who Was Declared Dead, Revives and Knocks on Her Coffin During Her Wake.

'Dead' Woman Dies Again in Ecuador

Woman who knocked on her own coffin at funeral declared dead for a second time https://t.co/0gipO1NKt4 — The Independent (@Independent) June 19, 2023

