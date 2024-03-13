In a bizarre violation of law and order in the national capital of the country, a man entered a shop located in Mahindra Park area of Delhi and vandalized it. In the CCTV footage of the incident, the man can be seen vandalising an entire shop and damaging a computer. He can also be seen threatening other employees and people present inside the shop. While the whereabouts of the incident remain unknown, a video of the incident is currently doing rounds on social media. Delhi Horror: Man Armed With Sharp Weapon Vandalises Shops in Welcome Area, Watch Video.

Man Vandalises Shop in Mahindra Park Area in Delhi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)