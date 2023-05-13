Delhi Metro has been in the news after several videos surfaced on social media that showed people indulging in sexual acts, such as kissing, masturbating, and even giving oral pleasure to each other. Just two days ago, a clip showing a couple kissing went viral. However, this is not one of those. A Twitter user named Abhinav Thakur shared a video of a young boy and girl sitting together on a Delhi Metro seat. The boy has his arms around the girl, and she has laid her head on his shoulder. While many found this romantic, Thakur was irked. He took to the social media platform and shared the video with the caption - “I am feeling very awkward. Please help.” He also tagged Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and DCP Delhi Metro. However, this time Twitter rooted for the couple and schooled the man for posting the video. Several even bashed Thakur for tweeting the clip without the couple's consent. "You are just jealous," wrote one user, while another called two youngsters sitting together affectionately a "very sweet" sight. Kissing Video in Delhi Metro: Young Couple Sit on Metro Train Floor, Kiss Passionately in Front of Commuters in Viral Clip!

See The Video:

Delhi Metro ka ek or video viral #DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/OFfd0nb2tM — Shubham Rai (@shubhamrai80) May 13, 2023

A 'Lovely Sight':

Two youngsters sitting together affectionately is actually a very sweet sight! — कबीर पंडित 🇮🇳 (@KabirPandit) May 13, 2023

Man Gets Schooled:

इसे Awkward फील करना नहीं कहते, इसे इनफीरियर फील करना कहते हैं...ये सब बातें करना बंद कर दोगे, योगी वोगी और धार्मिक कट्टरपंथ से बाहर आओगे तो ये तुम्हारा भी जीवन हो सकता है..फिर ऐसा नहीं लगेगा...हीन भावना से निकलो वत्स... — मयंक Mayank میانک (@_MayankSaxena) May 12, 2023

Right?

You’re feeling awkward? Recording a couple chilling together? Dimag bada karle mere bhai! Kahan chhote gaon mein baitha hai jo itni si cheez se awkward horaha hai? What even?@DCP_DelhiMetro please look into how this man was allowed to record others and post it on social media… — Kabir Grover (@thekabirgrover) May 12, 2023

Thrashed!

Get a life attention seeker — Ramanuj Mukherjee (@law_ninja) May 12, 2023

She's Got Point:

Taking videos of strangers like without their consent should be criminal offence. — Priyanka Lahiri (@PriyankaLahiri_) May 13, 2023

