One of the top bucket list tasks for many individuals is to see the Northern Lights atleast once in their lives. Aurora Borealis are visible only in some parts of the world, and Alaska happens to be one such place. The internet is in awe of a group of men who not only travelled to Alaska to observe the phenomenon in a recently surfaced video, but also performed popular Gujarati folk dance ‘Garba’ under it. NASA Shares Video of Auroras Shining on Earth Surface From Space (Watch).

Men Performs Garba Dance Under Northern Lights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tirth | Travel 🌍 (@the_binary_traveller)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)