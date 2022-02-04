Social media platforms are replete with countess videos and remakes of songs from the rustic masala film Pushpa. Recently, a dance video from Hydrabad, impressively recreated Allu Arjun's hit "Saami Saami". Dancer Mrinali Kiran's reel video has garnered more than 10 million views on Instagram. The dancer managed to pull off the Allu Arjun's hook steps perfectly. The caption of the viral video reads, “My current favvvv recreation of @alluarjunonline sir’s dance. How can I not accept the Dance challenge. What can I say about @alluarjunonline sir’s dance. Asal thaggutaleru. Trust me, I watched my own video for more than 30-40 times now (sic)". BTS X Samantha’s Pushpa Item Song 'Oo Antava Maava' Is LIT AF! Watch RM, V, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook’s Groove in Viral Fan Edit.

Watch The Viral Reel, Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrinali Bramandapally (@mrinali_kiran)

Watch : The Official Video Of Telgu Song Saami Saami From The Movie Pushpa

