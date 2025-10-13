Delhi-based Elite Marque has given its employees a reason to celebrate early this Diwali by announcing a 9-day holiday break. The company’s founder and CEO, Rajat Grover, sent out an internal email and announced the Diwali holiday from October 18 to October 26, 2025. The email encouraged employees to relax, spend quality time with their families, and celebrate the festive season without work pressure. As per a report of Hindustan Times, the email asked its staff to enjoy the full break and avoid checking official emails during this period. As per reports, the company called it a “bonus time” for employees to recharge. Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025: From iPhone 16 to Samsung Galaxy S24 and Nothing Phone 3, Explore Smartphone Deals, Bank Offers and Discounts.

Delhi-Based Elite Marque Announces 9-Day Diwali Holiday

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

