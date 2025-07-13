A horrifying incident in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area has sparked outrage after a man was caught on camera allegedly sexually assaulting a female stray dog behind a parked car. The video, shared by Street Dogs of Bombay on Instagram, shows the man trapping the dog between his legs until a passerby intervenes. Reportedly, the disturbing video was recorded late at night by Instagram user @dushyantvyas, who noticed the incident while on a walk. After confronting the accused, the man fled the scene. Despite the shocking nature of the act, the police reportedly refused to take action, claiming it was not under their jurisdiction. Delhi Horror: Man Caught on Camera Raping Stray Dog in Kailash Nagar, Beaten by Locals; Arrested After Confesses to Raping 6 Other Dogs (Disturbing Video).

Man Caught Sexually Assaulting Stray Dog in Mumbai (Viewer Discretion Required)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StreetdogsofBombay (@streetdogsofbombay)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)