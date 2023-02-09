Due to the high-intensity earthquake in Turkey and Syria earlier this week, both countries witnessed a lot of devastation, with the death toll increasing to over 15,000 on February 9, 2023, according to authorities. In Turkey, over 13 million people have been impacted, with buildings turning into rubble and the devastating loss of life. At a time like this, the world is praying for the victims. As the world tries to support the victims, Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a beautiful sand sculpture titled “Join hands to save the earthquake victims” at Puri beach in India. Take a look at his sand art here. Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: Death Toll Surpasses 15,000, Authorities Race Against Time To Find Survivors Amid Harsh Freezing Temperatures.

View The Sand Art Here

My SandArt with message "Join Hands to Save The #Earthquake Victims" at Puri beach in India. #TurkeySyriaEarthquake pic.twitter.com/xtnHEUjBVD — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 9, 2023

