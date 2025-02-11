A video of a man attempting a powerlifting challenge has gone viral on social media. The footage shows him engaging in ego lifting with a 165 kg weight at a gym. In the clip, the bodybuilder rests on the equipment surface while a woman, believed to be his wife, helps him by handing over the heavy barbell. However, after she leaves, the situation takes a dangerous turn. While he manages to lift the weight once, he struggles on the next attempt. The barbell slips and lands on his neck, leaving him trapped and gasping for help. With no immediate assistance, the man remains stuck under the heavy weight, highlighting the risks of lifting beyond one’s capacity without proper support. Bodybuilder Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Brazil: Doctor and Influencer Dead After Suffering Massive Liver Bleed.

Bodybuilder Gets Trapped Under 165 Kg Barbell

Gym was closed so he took his wife for a little support 🫨 pic.twitter.com/Co27bf4vPG — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)