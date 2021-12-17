TikTok video of a Chinese man goes viral on social media as he seems to be resembling Tesla CEO Elon Musk in complete sense. Yes, you heard that right! Elon Musk got a lookalike and people are amazed by this uncanny occurrence. As the clip of Musk's doppelganger is being widely shared online, netizens call him 'Yi Long Musk' although some pointed out it to be fake and dubbed him to be 'Made in China'. Check out the pics and videos of Elon Musk's lookalike below!

Elon Musk Got a Chinese Doppelganger!

We have finally found the next Elon Musk. He's Chinese and has been nicknamed Yi Long Musk. Rejoice, brethren! pic.twitter.com/pFwmPoiUUn — Pope of Muskanity (@RationalEtienne) December 14, 2021

Funny or Insightful?

This is waaay too funny. He is dubbed Yi Long Musk 😂 uncanny. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/JKybXjSvU7 — i5olate (@i5olate) December 17, 2021

Yi Long Musk!

Can't Even Digest That

There is a decent chance that when Elon visits China he might decide to stay and send the doppelganger back. New York Post : Fake Elon Musk lookalike, dubbed 'Yi Long Musk,' stuns fans on TikTok.https://t.co/0u0b6wuaK2 — Sush (@Sushruth) December 16, 2021

Real?

A Chinese guy looks exactly like you, @elonmusk . Is it real? pic.twitter.com/2CU97tpiKr — D.Shi (@derekshi) December 16, 2021

