Tesla co-founder Elon Musk might have locked horns with the micro-blogging platform Twitter over a disputed deal but that has not stopped him from posting bad dad jokes. The latest tweet takes the cake. Elong writes, "but have u seen my sex tape" along with a photo of an office sellotape that interestingly appears to be 69-shaped. Huh. Elon Musk hands down wins the prize for posting the worst dad joke of the year. Even Twitterati is not blown away by the SpaceX CEO's quirky sense of humour. However, they are reacting to his tweets with 'very interesting' photos containing "Nudity and Sensitive Content Warning." Well, hold your horses, it is not what you are thinking!

Elon Musk – Sex Tape and 69-Shaped Sellotape!

but have u seen my sex tape pic.twitter.com/aCBqIRz4sH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2022

Here's How Twitterati Reacted!

And This One!

Well in that case pic.twitter.com/JCCH6NJtY3 — Pyra Feet Lover (@FriedCh03323092) August 12, 2022

Another One Not Biting The Dust

You can look here if you want to. pic.twitter.com/GLk2lTYOKa — INU PIONEER (@Inupioneer) August 12, 2022

Is It

