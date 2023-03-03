A Facebook page called "BSF-Indian Army" is impersonating the official handle of Border Security Force on social media. However, it must be noted that the "BSF-Indian Army" Facebook page is not the official account of the Border Security Force. A fact check conducted by PIB said that the Facebook account is fake. "The original FB page of BSF is “@OfficialPageBSF"," PIB said. It also urged people to visit the website of BSF for any information. Narendra Modi Government Secretly Transport 200 Tonnes of Gold Overseas? PIB Fact Checks Fake News Reports Going Viral.

This Facebook Account Is Fake, Says PIB

A Facebook page ‘BSF-Indian Army’ is impersonating the official handle of Border Security Force. #PIBFactCheck ✅ This FB account is #FAKE ✅The original FB page of BSF is “@OfficialPageBSF" ✅For official information visit BSF's official website 'https://t.co/zTKhDydY7i' pic.twitter.com/FcGZHAgV0n — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 2, 2023

