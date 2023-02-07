Central Government's PIB on Tuesday flagged a viral claim that said people have received notices from BSNL that said the customer's KYC has been suspended by TRAI and the sim cards will get blocked within 24 hours. Press Information Bureau, in its fact check, said that the claim is fake. "BSNL never sends any such notices. Never share your personal and bank details with anyone," PIB added. Fake Website Posing As Official Site of National Technical Textiles Mission Offering Jobs, PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth.

BSNL Sim Cards To Be Blocked Within 24 Hours?

It is being claimed in a notice that the customer's KYC has been suspended by @TRAI and the sim card will be blocked within 24 hrs#PIBFactCheck ❌These claims are #Fake ✅@BSNLCorporate never sends any such notices ✅Never share your personal & bank details with anyone pic.twitter.com/R8WWgGOB06 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)