A Fake website that was posing as the official website of the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) was busted by the Press Information Bureau. The website "https://nttm.ind.in" was claiming to provide jobs for various posts in the organisation. The agency, in its fact check, said the beforementioned website is not associated with GOI. Website Posing As Official Site of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Claims To Provide Jobs for Various Posts Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

