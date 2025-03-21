A YouTube video claims that one person in every family will be offered a government job under the Central government's "Ek parivar, ek naukri" scheme. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has confirmed that the claim is false. "This claim is fake, and the Central Government is running no such scheme," the PIB said. The PIB urged users not to share such a video. Retirement Age of Central Government Employees To Be Raised From 60 to 62 From April 1, 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Notice Going Viral on Social Media.

Centre Giving Govt Jobs to 1 Member of Every Family Under ‘Ek Parivaar Ek Naukri’ Scheme?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)