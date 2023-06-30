A message has been doing rounds on social media for past some days, claiming that the Government of India has advised citizens to avoid cold drinks for a few days as they are contaminated with the Ebola virus. PIB has now debunked the fake news, clearing up that GOI has issued no such advisory. Government of India Offering Free Laptops to Youth Under Prime Minister Free Laptop Scheme 2023? PIB Debunks Fake News Going Viral on Social Media.

A message is doing the rounds on social media claiming that the Government of India has advised citizens to avoid cold drinks for a few days as they are contaminated with the Ebola virus.#PIBFactCheck: ❌This message is #fake ✅ @MoHFW_INDIA has issued no such advisory! pic.twitter.com/472K6L1L9n — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 30, 2023

