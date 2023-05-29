A circular going viral on social media is claiming that the Government Of India is offering free laptops to youth under the Prime Minister Free Laptop Scheme 2023. However, it must be noted that the circular is fake. As per a fact check conducted by PIB, the viral notice is fake. While debunking the fake news, PIB said that no such scheme is being run by the Education Ministry of India. Child Helpline Number '1098' Can Be Called To Prevent Wastage of Food at Parties? PIB Debunks Fake News Going Viral on Social Media.

Free Laptops to Youth Under Prime Minister Free Laptop Scheme 2023

Claim: The Government Of India is offering free laptops to youth under the Prime Minister Free Laptop Scheme 2023 #PIBFactCheck ▪️ The notice is #FAKE ▪️ No such scheme is being run by the @EduMinOfIndia, GOI pic.twitter.com/QEVq1OdybO — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)