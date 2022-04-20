An appointment letter issued by 'Excise Ministry' is going viral on social media which claims that the applicant has been appointed for the post of Field Distribution Officer and he is being asked for an application fee. Debunking the false information, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found that the claim made in the viral letter is fake.

Fact Check by PIB India:

An appointment letter issued by 'Excise Ministry' claims that the applicant has been appointed for the post of Field Distribution Officer & is asking for an application fee.#PIBFactCheck ▶️This claim is #FAKE. ▶️There is NO 'Excise Ministry' under the Government of India. pic.twitter.com/OwuyMbWjDu — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 20, 2022

