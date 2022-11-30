A piece of news claiming that all youths registering under Pradhan Mantri Gyanveer Yojana will be given Rs 3,400 per month is going viral on social media and WhatsApp. However, it must be noted that the news is fake. A fact check conducted by the PIB team said that the claim is false. "Do not share your personal information on any such website/link," the PIB said in its tweet. It also cautioned users from sharing and forwarding such messages. Aadhaar Card Holders To Get Rs 80,000 Under Pradhan Mantri Credit Yojana? Government Debunks Fake Claim Made by 'Sarkari Update' YouTube Channel.

This Claim Is False

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)