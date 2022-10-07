A YouTube video has claimed that under 'Pradhan Mantri Kanya Ashirwad Yojna' all daughters will get an amount of 1,50,000. The video appeared on a YouTube channel named 'Government Guru'. Meanwhile, the Press Information Bureau has fact-checked the claim. In its response, PIB has said that the claim is false. " No such scheme is being run by the Central Government," PIB added.

PIB Fact Check:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)