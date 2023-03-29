A video from a YouTube channel called 'Suno Duniya' claimed that the Centre is going to give Rs. 52,000 to all women under 'Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojana'. It must be noted that the news is fake. The Press Information Bureau (PIB), in their fact check, said that no such scheme has been brought up by the Central government. Electronic Voting Machines Banned for 20 Years? Government Debunks Fake Claim Made by 'India Update' YouTube Channel.

Govt Giving Rs 52,000 to Women Under Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojana?

