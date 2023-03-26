The fact-checking team of the Government of India has notified people to not trust bogus WhatsApp messages claiming free Rs 239 cellphone recharge under “Free Mobile Recharge Scheme.” Several misleading messages are being spread across social media to defraud people. The PIB said that “A #WhatsApp message claims that the central government is offering all users a recharge of ₹239 for 28 days under the 'Free Mobile Recharge Scheme'.” However, the Press Information Bureau's fact check handle notified that no such statement has been made by the government. Ministry of MSME to Grant Loan of Rs 8 Lakh Under PM Employment Generation Program on Payment of Rs 24,000? PIB Fact Checks Viral Collateral Letter.

PIB Fact Check

#FraudAlert A #WhatsApp message claims that the central government is offering all users a recharge of ₹239 for 28 days under the 'Free Mobile Recharge Scheme' #PIBFactCheck: ✔️This claim is #fake ✔️No such announcement has been made by the Government Of India pic.twitter.com/AICm63ga8W — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 26, 2023

