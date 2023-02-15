Press Information Bureau (PIB) busted the fake TRAI letter on Wednesday (February 15). The tweet revealed the fake TRAI documents surfacing on the Internet with promises of monthly salary, rent, and advance payment for installing mobile towers. The fake letter claims that those who have been selected would be first asked to make a payment of Rs 5000 to 10,000. However, the letter is fake as TRAI has not issued any such letter. Fake Website Posing As Official Site of National Technical Textiles Mission Offering Jobs, PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth.

PIB Fact Check:

A company in the name of @TRAI, claims to provide a monthly salary, rent & advance payment for installing mobile towers in lieu of a refundable advance payment of ₹5,000-10,000#PIBFactCheck ▶️This letter is #Fake ▶️TRAI has not issued this letter 🔗https://t.co/l3dlp26ujQ pic.twitter.com/aLNtaUWx1B — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 15, 2023

