A lucky draw going viral on social media is claiming that India Post is offering free gifts to people across the country. The alleged lucky draw is luring people to provide their personal information by offering free gifts in the name of India Post on account of its 170th anniversary. However, it must be noted that the India Post Free Gifts lucky draw is fake. According to a fact check by PIB, the lucky draw is a scam and is not related to India Post. "Be cautious! Refrain from clicking on such suspicious links," PIB warned. ‘sarvashikshaabhiyan.com’ Website Offers Job Opportunities Claiming To Be Official Website of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

Lucky Draw Is Scam and Not Related to India Post

A #fake lucky draw is luring people into providing their personal information by offering free gifts in the name of @IndiaPostOffice#PIBFactCheck ⚠️It is a #Scam & is not related to India Post ✔️Be cautious! Refrain from clicking on such suspicious links pic.twitter.com/kbNW0uviPs — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 22, 2024

