PIB said the fake website is not associated with GOI. (Photo credits: X/@PIBFactCheck)

A website "http://sarvashikshaabhiyan.com" is allegedly posing to be the official website of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. It is reported that the said website is also offering job opportunities to people. However, the so-called website is fake. According to a fact check conducted by PIB, the website "http://sarvashikshaabhiyan.com" is not associated with the Government of India (GOI). The official website of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan is "samagra.education.gov.in". Customer Service Representative To Be Appointed With Honorarium of INR 28,500 Under Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Viral Letter.

His Website Is Not Associated With GOI, Says PIB

Beware!⚠️#Fake website 'https://t.co/A8nJO6T8Si' is posing as the official website of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan & offering fake job opportunities#PIBFactCheck ▶️This website is not associated with GOI ▶️Official website: https://t.co/pCjN1ZGIMW Read: https://t.co/Pi56ELk7hn pic.twitter.com/ptvKhIsVS1 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 19, 2024

