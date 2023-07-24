A lucky draw going viral on social media claims to offer a chance to win India Post National Government Subsidy worth Rs 6,000. The fraudulent websites are claiming to provide subsidies, and prizes through certain surveys and quizzes. However, the lucky draw is a scam. According to a fact check conducted by PIB, the lucky draw is not related to India Post Office. "Always run any suspicious information related to Govt. of India by #PIBFactCheck," PIB said while debunking the fake news. Fraud Alert! PIB Fact Check Warns People Against Fake Emails, Messages About Mobile Tower Installation, Urges Citizens To Be Alert.

You Are About To Be Scammed!

💥Chance to win India Post National Govt. Subsidy worth ₹6,000💥 Sounds enticing right? However, you are about to be scammed! ✔️This lucky draw is #FAKE ✔️This isn't related to @IndiaPostOffice Always run any suspicious information related to Govt. of India by #PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/z07bJI0mrq — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 24, 2023

