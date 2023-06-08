A notification proposing equal status for B.Sc. nursing candidates and considering them as nursing officers equivalent to MBBS and junior doctors is going viral on social media. The notification proposes equal status for B.Sc. nursing candidates and also consider them as nursing officers who are equivalent to MBBS and junior doctors. However, it must be noted that the viral notification is fake. As per a fact check conducted by PIB, the Indian Nursing Council has not issued this notification. Did PM Narendra Modi Watch Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Aka Dhirendra Shastri's Video on TV? Morphed Clip of Prime Minister Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth.

Indian Nursing Council Has Not Issued This Notification

Claim: A notification proposes equal status for https://t.co/gKIGXRFHYW. nursing candidates, considering them as nursing officers equivalent to MBBS and junior doctors#PIBFactCheck ▶️This Notification is #Fake. ▶️ Indian Nursing Council has not issued this Notification. pic.twitter.com/yADs6zLROP — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)