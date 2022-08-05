A message has gone viral on social media which is claiming to offer a benefit of Rs 1,55,000 in the name of the Ministry of Labour and Employment to the workers who worked between 1990-2021. The message is also asking people to check if their name is on the list of those beneficiaries who can withdraw the fund. The Twitter handle of PIB has posted the viral message and informed the public that the news is fake and no such benefit has been announced by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Check Tweet:

