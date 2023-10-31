A message going viral on WhatsApp has claimed that the Modi government will be giving an allowance of Rs Rs 6,000 every month to unemployed youth. As per the viral message, the monthly allowance will be given to jobless youth under the Prime Minister Unemployment Allowance Scheme. However, it must be noted that the message is fake. According to a fact check by PIB, the Government of India (GoI) is not running any such scheme. PIB even requested people not to forward such messages. RBI Cancelled License of Abhyudaya Co-Operative Bank Ltd? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Fake Press Release.

