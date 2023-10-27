A press release going viral on social media allegedly claims that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the license of Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank Ltd. The press release also has a date mentioned of October 25. The release claims RBI has cancelled the license of Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank Ltd. However, per a fact check by PIB, the press release is fake. "RBI has not issued any such Press release," PIB said while debunking the fake news. Indian Railways Offering 29,000 Vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilot and Technicians Posts? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Viral Advertisement.

This Press Release is Fake

A Press Release, dated 25 October 2023, being shared online, alleges that @RBI has canceled the license of Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank Ltd.#PIBFactCheck ✔️This Press Release is fake ✔️RBI has not issued any such Press release ✔️For more info visit: https://t.co/JYZWP4HLyW pic.twitter.com/QSmdMmqMaI — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 27, 2023

