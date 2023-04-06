A message is going viral on social media which claims that to facilitate the women of the country to make extra money and get financially independent, the government has started a scheme to provide free sewing machines (silai machine) to women in every state under PM Free Sewing Machine Scheme 2023. However, PIB has clarified that the government is not running any such schemes and the claim is fake. Government Giving Rs 52,000 to All Women Under Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojana? PIB Debunks Fake Claim Made by YouTube Channel.

PIB Fact Check

