A YouTube video claims that the Central government will give Rs 5,000 in cash every month to all daughters of the country under the Pradhan Mantri Kanya Ashirwad Yojana. The video also claims that the Narendra Modi government will give Rs 5000 to all girls up to the age of 18. However, it must be noted that the news is fake. The Press Information Bureau's Twitter handle busted the fake YouTube video and took the screenshot of the viral video from its official Twitter handle and said that no scheme is being run by the central government and the video claim is false.

Check PIB Fact Check Tweet Below:

