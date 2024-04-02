A news report going viral on social media ahead of Lok Sabha polls claims that Rs 350 will be deducted from the bank account of people who will not vote in the elections. The viral news also claims that the Election Commission has sought the court's permission to deduct money from people's bank accounts if they fail to vote. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) debunked the fake news saying that the claim is fake. "No such decision has been taken by the Election Commission," the post read. Election Commission to Deduct Money from Bank Account of Voters for Not Exercising Right to Vote? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

This Claim is Fake

