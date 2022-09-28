On Wednesday, the Andhra Pradesh Government's fact check team took to social media to debunk a fake news that claimed that Tirupati city wall paintings were derogatory in nature. In its tweet, the Andhra Pradesh government said, "The beautification work is being carried out across the city where faded wall paintings are being painted over with new artwork featuring national heroes in prominent areas of the city."

Mala Fide Campaign About the Tirupati City Wall Paintings

The mala fide campaign about the Tirupati city wall paintings is derogatory in nature. The beautification work is being carried out across the city where faded wall paintings are being painted over with new artwork featuring national heroes in prominent areas of the city. pic.twitter.com/G43askyvdT — FactCheck.AP.Gov.in (@FactCheckAPGov) September 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)