There are rumours on social media that claims that the DUI charges against Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, had been dropped by police. Pelosi was arrested in late May 2022 under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. According to CNN, he was “charged with driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. Both charges are misdemeanors.” However, there have not been any updates on this case. There is no evidence that the Napa County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they dropped the charges against Pelosi, nor have any news outlets reported that these DUI charges were dropped.

