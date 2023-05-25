Women's Prison in Bolivia Offered an opportunity to its inmates to walk the ramp of a fashion show in self-stitched attires. In the unique fashion show hosted by jail authorities inside the prison, inmates showcased various self-made and self-styled dresses and shawls. The event was sponsored by the ‘Entrepreneurship for freedom programme’. Style Against Gravity! Models Walk in Bizarre Upside-Down, Diagonal and Sideways Gowns at Paris Fashion Week; Netizens React To The Unusual Collection (See Pics & Video).

Fashion Show in Bolivian Jail Video

